Special Chennai court dismisses bail plea of actor Mansoor Ali Khan's son

CHENNAI: A special court for narcotic drugs cases dismissed the bail plea filed by actor Mansoor Ali Khan's son Ali Khan Thuklak, who has been booked in a drug trafficking case, on Monday.

On Monday, the special court constituted under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act rejected the bail plea.

On December 4, a special team investigating a drug trafficking network operating between Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu nabbed ten persons. The arrest came based on the information given by Zidan Zubeen, a key accused in the case. Among them was actor Mansoor Ali Khan’s son Thuklak.

It was reported that Thuklak and his gang were trafficking ganja from Andhra Pradesh to Chennai, where it is supplied to college students. The prosecution produced the accused before the Ambattur magistrate and they were later taken into custody for further investigation.

When his bail plea came up for hearing, Thuklak claimed that he was innocent, as the police did not seize any drug from him. However, the special court refused to entertain his plea for bail.

The prosecution said it was expecting that further investigation would reveal the deeper picture of the network that is trafficking ganja from Andhra Pradesh to Chennai.