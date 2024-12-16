Special court allows Senthilbalaji, other accused in job racket case to engage counsel

CHENNAI: The city special court on Monday allowed minister Senthilbalaji and other accused in the job racket case to engage counsels to represent their cases and adjourned the matter to January 9.

Minister Senthilbalaji, along with other accused booked in the cash-for-jobs case, appeared before the special court constituted for hearing the cases related to MPs/MLAs.

After recording the appearance, the court allowed all the accused to engage advocates to defend themselves and also ordered for issue of notices to other accused persons who didn't appear.

In 2015, several complaints were received at the City Central Crime Branch (CCB) against Senthilbalaji and his brother Ashok Kumar, alleging that they offered jobs for cash in the Transport Department for various posts, but after receiving money, they were not provided with any appointment as promised.

The investigation agency filed the chargesheet after investigating the allegation that Senthilbalaji promised government jobs for a bribe, under various instances between 2014 and 2015 when he was the Transport Minister in the AIADMK government.

Since the case is pending before the special court. Notices were issued to the accused, including Senthilbalaji, to appear before the court in the case.

The prosecution has booked more than 2,000 individuals as accused in the case. The trial court has decided to issue notice to all the accused periodically.