Special court adjourns job racket case against former minister Senthilbalaji

CHENNAI: A special court adjourned the hearing of the case pending against former minister V Senthilbalaji, connected to the allegation of allotting government jobs for cash, as the State has not granted sanction to prosecute the case.

The case was listed before the special court for MP/MLAs and Central Crime Branch (CCB) submitted that no sanction has been granted to prosecute others connected to the case based on the supplementary final report.

After the submission the judge posted the matter to September 12 for further proceedings.

The investigation agency filed the chargesheet after investigating the alleged allegation that Senthilbalaji promised government jobs in the transport department for the exchange of cash as a bribe between 2014 - 2015 when he was the transport minister in the AIADMK government.

The investigation agency also sought for further prosecution in connection with the case.

In 2015, more than 20 persons lodged a complaint in CCB against Senthilbalaji and his brother Ashok Kumar that after receiving money they were not provided any appointment in the transport department as promised.

However, the Madras High Court discharged Senthilbalaji and others from the case.

Subsequently, the Apex court set aside the High Court order and directed the CCB to investigate the case and file a final report.