Special category MBBS, BDS counselling begins offline in Tamil Nadu

A total of 72,633 applications were received for MBBS and BDS admissions. Of these, 4,860 applications were under the 7.5% reservation for government school students, 468 under the sports quota, 524 from children of ex-servicemen and 212 from persons with disabilities.

After scrutiny, 3,625 applications under the 7.5% government school reservation were accepted.

As part of Thursday's counselling, call letters were issued to candidates under the government school quota based on their rank and NEET scores. In the general category, candidates who scored between 599 and 469 marks and those who scored between 468 and 433 marks were called for counselling.