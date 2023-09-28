Special camps on at e-sevai centres, says Min

TIRUCHY: Special camps are being conducted at e-sevai centres for those who missed the magalir urimai thogai and the state government is committed to give the benefit to all the eligible women, said Social Welfare Minister P Geetha Jeevan here on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a review meeting here, Minister Geetha Jeevan said, the women who receive old age pension, widow pension and high income are not eligible to avail benefits of Rs 1,000 per month under Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme.

In order to facilitate the women who had not received the amount, a special camp has been conducted through the e-sevai centres across the state.

“We have witnessed heavy rush in the e-sevai centres during the first two days of the special camps and so there was a severe problem due to heavy traffic on the website and the problem was rectified now and the processes are being carried out without any issues,” the Minister added.

The Minister clarified that a few problems like mismatched bank account with Aadhaar numbers of beneficiaries was rectified by providing the dole in alternate bank accounts. “We have rectified that problem also and from the coming month, there will be a hassle free distribution of benefit,” she assured.

Earlier, the Minister chaired the meeting of officials from Tiruchy, Dindigul, Karur, Pudukkottai, Ariyalur and Perambalur districts and asked the officials to ensure the government benefits reach the beneficiaries promptly.