Special camps for trans persons across Tamil Nadu on June 21

CHENNAI: To educate trans persons on various welfare schemes and procedures to procure government ID cards, the State government and Tamil Nadu Trans Gender Welfare Board has planned to conduct special camps in all districts on June 21.

Speaking to DT NEXT, Arun Karthick, the non-official member of the board, said, “A similar camp was conducted at Shenoy Nagar, where around 80 trans persons were able to procure various government documents like TG certificate and ID card. So, we requested the government to conduct camps in all districts.”

After getting the ID card, they can apply for individual ration and Aadhaar cards, which will be issued within two weeks. “After receiving these documents, they can apply for CM’s health insurance scheme, where they will be eligible for Rs 5 lakh insurance,” added Arun.