Special camp on education loan on Oct 7

TIRUVALLUR: In an effort to encourage more students to pursue higher education and to make the process struggle free, a special camp will be held to disburse education loans on October 7.

Students pursuing degrees in arts, engineering, polytechnic, medicine and nursing can avail loans under this scheme, in which more than 10 private and government banks would be participating.

Special kiosks would also be set up at banks and students can approach them directly for the loans.

The government is creating awareness about the education loans at all the zonal development offices and the Avadi district offices.

The special camp would be conducted at the Tiruvallur Government Medical College premises at 10 am on Oct 07. Those interested can also contact 9445346311, 9445346411.