Special buses to Tirupati for Brahmotsavam festival

CHENNAI: The State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) has announced special buses to Tirupati from various parts of the state to manage crowds heading to participate in Brahmotsavam festival.

According to a press release issued by the Managing Director of SETC, it is expected that a higher number of devotees would visit the temple for Brahmotsavam. "To facilitate them, SETC will operate special buses from Chennai, Trichy, Thanjavur, Salem, Coimbatore, Madurai, Karaikudi, Kumbakonam and Pondicherry to Tirupati. The buses will be operated from September 17 to September 30," the release said.

The release added that an online pre-booking facility has been made for the special buses. Devotees can book their tickets using TNSTC official app or through www.tnstc.in.