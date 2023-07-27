Special buses to Tiruvannamalai for girivalam event

CHENNAI: The State Transport Department has announced to operate special buses to Thiruvannamalai to manage the rush on the occasion of full moon day.

According to the department release, State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) has made arrangements to operate AC buses and deluxe buses to Thiruvannamalai for the Girivalam event.

On August 1, special buses will be operated from Chennai to Thiruvannamalai and on August 2, buses will be operated from Thiruvannamalai to Chennai.

Buses from Chennai to Thiruvannamalai will leave at 3 pm, 4 pm, and 5pm, and buses to Chennai will leave from 3 am, 4 am, and 5 am.

Passengers can book tickets using www.tnstc.in and TNSTC official App. Passengers can also contact -- 9445014452, 9445014463, 9445014424, and 9445014416 for further details.