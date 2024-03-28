Special buses to ply from Kilambakkam, Koyambedu for weekend rush: Check details

CHENNAI: The state transport department has announced special buses to ply from Koyambedu and Kilambakkam bus terminus to several places in TN for the Easter weekend.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, 605 buses will be operational on Thursday, 300 buses on Friday, 345 buses on Saturday will be operating from KCBT to Thiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakkonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode and Tiruppur.

120 Special buses will ply to Nagapattinam, Velankanni and Hosur until Saturday from Koyambedu bus terminus.

To faciliate passengers, special buses are being arranged for Sunday for people to return.

It is also reported that, 200 special buses will be operated from Bengaluru, Tiruppur, Erode and Coimbatore.

To avoid queue, people can book their tickets through www.tnstc.in and Mobile App, the report added.