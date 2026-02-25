Special buses to operate across Tamil Nadu for weekend

CHENNAI: The State Express Transport Corporation have planned to operate special buses in addition to regular services, anticipating a surge in passenger movement from Chennai to other parts of the State and vice versa during the weekend from February 27 to March 1.
An official release said from Kilambakkam, 310 special buses will be operated on February 27 and 325 on February 28 to Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode and Tirupur.
From Koyambedu, 55 special buses each will be operated on February 27 and 28 to Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur and Bengaluru. Additionally, 100 special buses will be operated from Bengaluru, Tirupur, Erode and Coimbatore to various destinations. Twenty special buses will be operated from Madhavaram on February 27 and 28.
To facilitate the return of passengers to Chennai and Bengaluru on Sunday, special buses will be operated from major towns based on demand.
Transport officials said that 5,850 passengers have booked tickets for travel on Friday, 2,607 on Saturday and 5,944 on Sunday so far.
As the numbers are expected to rise, passengers undertaking long-distance travel have been advised to book tickets in advance through www.tnstc.in and the mobile application to avoid last-minute rush.