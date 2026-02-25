Special buses to operate across Tamil Nadu for weekend

From Koyambedu, 55 special buses each will be operated on February 27 and 28 to Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur and Bengaluru. Additionally, 100 special buses will be operated from Bengaluru, Tirupur, Erode and Coimbatore to various destinations. Twenty special buses will be operated from Madhavaram on February 27 and 28.

To facilitate the return of passengers to Chennai and Bengaluru on Sunday, special buses will be operated from major towns based on demand.

Transport officials said that 5,850 passengers have booked tickets for travel on Friday, 2,607 on Saturday and 5,944 on Sunday so far.