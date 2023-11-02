Special buses to be operated for weekend

CHENNAI: The state transport department has announced special buses to manage rush during the weekend from Friday.

According to the department release, it is expected that a large number of passengers would travel on Friday and Saturday from and to Chennai.

"Arrangements have been made to operate additional buses. As many as 300 special buses will be operated from Chennai on Friday, and 350 special buses will be operated on Saturday. As many as 300 special buses will be operated from cities like Coimbatore, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Trichy, Salem and Bengaluru, " the release said.

The release added that to facilitate passengers returning to Chennai and Bengaluru, special buses will be operated as per requirement.

The department requested the passengers to book tickets online as already 5,095 passengers have booked tickets.