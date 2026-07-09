Special buses from tomorrow to meet weekend rush

From Madhavaram, 20 special buses will be operated on each of July 10 and 11 to Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Polur and Puducherry districts.

To facilitate the return of passengers to Chennai and Bengaluru after the weekend, 445 special buses will be operated from various parts of the State on Sunday, July 12, based on passenger demand.

Passengers going on long-distance travel have been advised by the authorities to book tickets in advance through the TNSTC website or the TNSTC mobile application to avoid last-minute rush and overcrowding.