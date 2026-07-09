Special buses from tomorrow to meet weekend rush

CHENNAI: Anticipating increased passenger movement during the weekend from July 10-12, the State Transport Corporations will operate additional special bus services from Chennai and other major cities across the State.
According to State Express Transport Corporation, 420 special buses will be operated from Kilambakkam on Friday, July 10, and 350 buses on Saturday, July 11, to destinations including Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode and Tirupur.
From Koyambedu, 55 special buses each will be operated on Friday and Saturday to Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur and Bengaluru. In addition, 200 special buses will be operated from Bengaluru, Tirupur, Erode and Coimbatore to various places.
From Madhavaram, 20 special buses will be operated on each of July 10 and 11 to Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Polur and Puducherry districts.
To facilitate the return of passengers to Chennai and Bengaluru after the weekend, 445 special buses will be operated from various parts of the State on Sunday, July 12, based on passenger demand.
Passengers going on long-distance travel have been advised by the authorities to book tickets in advance through the TNSTC website or the TNSTC mobile application to avoid last-minute rush and overcrowding.