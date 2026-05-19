Special buses from city, other cities to manage weekend rush

According to an official release, additional passengers are expected to travel from Chennai to various districts and from other cities across TN for the weekend.

From Kilambakkam terminus, special buses will be operated to Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode and Tirupur. A total of 290 special buses will be operated on Thursday, 595 on Friday and 650 on Saturday. From Koyambedu terminus, 120 special buses will run between May 21 and 23 to Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur and Bengaluru.