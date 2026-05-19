Special buses from city, other cities to manage weekend rush

CHENNAI: Anticipating a surge in passenger traffic from May 21-24, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations (TNSTC) have planned to operate special buses across the State in addition to regular services.
According to an official release, additional passengers are expected to travel from Chennai to various districts and from other cities across TN for the weekend.
From Kilambakkam terminus, special buses will be operated to Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode and Tirupur. A total of 290 special buses will be operated on Thursday, 595 on Friday and 650 on Saturday. From Koyambedu terminus, 120 special buses will run between May 21 and 23 to Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur and Bengaluru.
Additionally, 25 special buses will be operated from Madhavaram between May 21 and 23. Another 200 special buses have also been planned from Bengaluru, Tirupur, Erode and Coimbatore to various destinations.
So far, 6,022 passengers have booked tickets for Thursday, 10,791 for Friday, 7,761 for Saturday and 1,06,450 for Sunday. The number is expected to increase further. Passengers undertaking long-distance travel have been advised to reserve tickets in advance through the TNSTC website and mobile application to avoid congestion.
The government said adequate officials have been deployed at all bus terminals to monitor the operation of special services.