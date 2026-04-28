Special buses for May Day weekend, Chitra Pournami fest in Tiruvannamalai

From Madhavaram, 14 buses will be operated daily between April 30 and May 2. In addition, 200 special buses will be operated from cities such as Bengaluru, Tirupur, Erode and Coimbatore to various destinations.

To facilitate return travel after the holidays, 615 special buses will be operated on May 3 from various parts of the State to Chennai and Bengaluru, based on demand.

For the Chitra Pournami festival at Tiruvannamalai, special buses will be operated from 9.50 pm on April 30 to 11.07 pm on May 1 for devotees travelling from Chennai and other parts of the State.

From Kilambakkam, 548 buses will be operated on April 30 (Thursday), 565 on May 1 (Friday), and 35 on May 2. From Madhavaram, 186 buses will be operated on April 30 and 174 on May 1. From Adyar, 55 buses will be operated on April 30 and 50 on May 1. Additional services will also be operated from Koyambedu.