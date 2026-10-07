Special buses for Mahalaya Amavasai weekend, Tirumala Brahmotsavam

CHENNAI: To manage the increase in passenger movement during the Mahalaya Amavasai and weekend, and facilitate the travel to Tirumala for Brahmotsavam festival, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations will operate additional special buses across the State till October 21, said the Managing Director of the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC).
From Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus, Kilambakkam, special buses will be operated to Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode and Tirupur. A total of 1,075 buses will be operated on Friday (October 9) and 845 buses on Saturday (October 10).
From CMBT, Koyambedu, special buses will be operated to Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur and Bengaluru. A total of 210 buses will be operated on (October 9) Friday and 180 buses on Saturday (October 10). In addition, 200 special buses will be operated from Bengaluru, Tirupur, Erode and Coimbatore.
From Madhavaram terminus, special buses will be operated to Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Vellore, Hosur and Puducherry. A total of 145 special buses will be operated each day on October 9-10.
To facilitate passengers returning to Chennai and Bengaluru from their hometowns, 875 special buses will also be operated from various parts of the State on Sunday (October 11).
For Brahmotsavam festival at Tirumala, 150 special buses will be operated daily between Tirupati and various places in TN till October 21. The buses will be operated from Chennai, Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Salem, Coimbatore, Madurai, Karaikudi, Kumbakonam, Nagapattinam, Sengottai, Tiruchendur, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Nagercoil, Puducherry, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Kancheepuram, Tambaram, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Harur and Hosur.
Reservation facilities have also been provided for buses operated from Salem, Coimbatore, Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Karaikudi, Nagapattinam, Sengottai, Tiruchendur, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Nagercoil and Puducherry.
The MD of State Express Transport Corporation said, “8,708 passengers have booked tickets for Friday, 3,950 passengers for Saturday and 7,480 passengers for Sunday. The number of advance bookings is expected to increase further in the coming days. Additional officials have been deployed at major bus terminals to monitor the operation of the special services.”
For bookings, use the TNSTC mobile app or click www.tnstc.in