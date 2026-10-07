Special buses for Mahalaya Amavasai weekend, Tirumala Brahmotsavam

From Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus, Kilambakkam, special buses will be operated to Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode and Tirupur. A total of 1,075 buses will be operated on Friday (October 9) and 845 buses on Saturday (October 10).

From CMBT, Koyambedu, special buses will be operated to Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur and Bengaluru. A total of 210 buses will be operated on (October 9) Friday and 180 buses on Saturday (October 10). In addition, 200 special buses will be operated from Bengaluru, Tirupur, Erode and Coimbatore.

From Madhavaram terminus, special buses will be operated to Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Vellore, Hosur and Puducherry. A total of 145 special buses will be operated each day on October 9-10.

To facilitate passengers returning to Chennai and Bengaluru from their hometowns, 875 special buses will also be operated from various parts of the State on Sunday (October 11).