Special buses for 3 days from June 12 to meet weekend

In addition, 100 special buses have been planned from Bengaluru, Tirupur, Erode and Coimbatore to various destinations. Another 20 special buses will be operated from Madhavaram on June 12 and 13.

To facilitate the return of passengers to Chennai and Bengaluru after the weekend, additional buses will also be operated from various parts of the State on Sunday based on passenger demand.

There has been an overwhelming response to advance bookings for travel during the weekend.

Passengers undertaking long-distance journeys have been advised to reserve tickets in advance through the TNSTC website and mobile application to avoid last-minute congestion at bus terminals.