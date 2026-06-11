Special buses for 3 days from June 12 to meet weekend

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) will operate additional special buses across the State to handle the anticipated surge in passenger traffic during the upcoming weekend and holidays from June 12-14, State Express Transport Corporation Managing Director said on Wednesday.
According to a statement, a large number of passengers are expected to travel from Chennai and other major cities to various destinations across TN for the weekend. For this reason, special services will be operated in addition to the regular scheduled bus services.
From the Kilambakkam terminus, 295 special buses on June 12 and 310 buses on June 13 will be operated to Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode and Tirupur. From Koyambedu, 55 special buses will be operated on both June 12-13 to Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur and Bengaluru.
In addition, 100 special buses have been planned from Bengaluru, Tirupur, Erode and Coimbatore to various destinations. Another 20 special buses will be operated from Madhavaram on June 12 and 13.
To facilitate the return of passengers to Chennai and Bengaluru after the weekend, additional buses will also be operated from various parts of the State on Sunday based on passenger demand.
There has been an overwhelming response to advance bookings for travel during the weekend.
Passengers undertaking long-distance journeys have been advised to reserve tickets in advance through the TNSTC website and mobile application to avoid last-minute congestion at bus terminals.