Special buses announced to Tiruvannamalai for Karthigai Deepam festival from Nov 25 to 27

Special buses will be operated from Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Tuticorin, Madurai and Coimbatore from November 24 to 26

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|20 Nov 2023 5:14 PM GMT
CHENNAI: Transport Minister SS Sivasankar on Monday said that the Tamil Nadu transport department will operate special buses from Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Nagercoil, Tirunelveli and Tuticorin to Tiruvannamalai for the Karthigai Deepam festival and full moon day.

To avoid traffic congestion due to travel in personal vehicles to the temple town, the State Express Transport Corporation would operate 50 airconditioned seater and sleeper buses from Chennai to Tiruvannamalai and Tiruvannamalai to Chennai from November 25 (Saturday) to 27 (Monday).

Special buses will be operated from Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Tuticorin, Madurai and Coimbatore from November 24 to 26.

Tickets can be booked online on www.tnstc.in or on TNSTC mobile app. Additional buses will be operated based on demand.

Karthigai Deepam is traditionally celebrated in a grand style for 10 days every year at the temple of Lord Arunachaleswarar, in Tiruvannamalai.

Lakhs of devotees are expected to visit the temple town from different parts of the State and neighbouring Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

Tamil NaduTamil Nadu transport departmentKarthigai Deepam Festivalspecial busesannual Karthigai Deepam festivalState Express Transport Corporation
DTNEXT Bureau

