Special buses announced to clear weekend, auspicious day rush: Check details here

CHENNAI: The State Transport department has announced special buses for three days to manage rush during weekend and auspicious day (Subha Muhurtham Naal).

According to the department release, more passengers are expected to travel on Friday, Saturday and Sunday (April 26 to April 28) from and to Chennai.

Considering this, the department has planned to run special buses in addition to the daily buses operating.

Accordingly, 280 special buses will be operated from Kilambakkam to Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode and Tirupur on Friday (April 26) and 355 buses will operate on Saturday (April 27).

It is reported that, 55 special buses will ply from Koyambedu to Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur, Bengaluru on Friday (April 26) and Saturday (April 27).

Additionally, 200 buses have been arranged to operate from Bengaluru, Tirupur, Erode and Coimbatore to various places and buses are arranged to facilitate return from hometowns to Chennai and Bengaluru on Sundays, as per the requirement of passengers.