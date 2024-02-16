Special bus services to visit all Navagraha temples in and around Kumbakonam on weekends: Sivasankar

CHENNAI: Transport Minister SS Sivasankar on Friday announced the operation of a special day-long bus service to Navagraha temple in and around Kumbakonam every Saturday and Sunday starting February 24. Passengers would be charged Rs 750 per trip.

In a statement, the minister said that special Navagraha temple bus services would be launched to fulfil the long-felt demand of passengers and pilgrims who wanted to visit all temples in and around Kumbakonam in a day through the bus.

TNSTC Kumbakonam would operate the bus services every Saturday and Sunday. "Bus fare has been fixed at Rs 750 per passenger. Now if three persons hire a car to visit the Navagraha temples, they will be charged Rs 6500 as rent. However, if three family members visit the temple through the bus services, they will pay a fair of Rs 2250," he said.

The bus will depart at 6 am from Kumbakonam bus terminus. It will reach Thingalur Chandran temple first and then to Guru Sthalam at Alangudi at 7.15 am. After breakfast at Alangudi, the bus would head to Thirunageswaram Rahu temple at 9 am, Kanjanur Sukran temple (11 am), Vaitheeswaran temple Chevvai (12.30 to 1.30 pm), lunch break, Thiruvenkadu Budhan temple (2.30 pm), Keezha Perumpallam Kethu temple (4 pm), Thirunallar Saneeswaram temple (4.45 pm) and bus would reach the Kumbakonam terminus at 8 pm. The passengers could book the tickets through www.tnstc.in or TNSTC android app.