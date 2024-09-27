Special bus services announced ahead of holiday season in Tamil Nadu; check details

CHENNAI: The Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has released a statement on Friday regarding anticipated travel demand during the upcoming holiday season.

With the weekend and school mid-term break approaching, an increase in passenger travel is expected from Chennai to various destinations across the state, as well as from other locations to Chennai.

In light of this, the Tamil Nadu government has planned to operate additional special buses alongside the regular daily services.

A total of 395 buses will run from Friday (27.09.2024) from Chennai's Koyambedu to Thiruvannamalai, Trichy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanyakumari, Tuticorin, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode, and Tiruppur, while 345 buses are scheduled for Saturday.

Furthermore, 70 buses will be operating today and tomorrow from Koyambedu to Thiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur, and Bengaluru. Additionally, 200 special buses will be deployed from Bengaluru, Tiruppur, Erode, and Coimbatore to various locations.

From Madavaram, 20 special buses will be in service on Friday and another 20 on Saturday.

On Sunday, special buses will be arranged to facilitate the return of passengers to Chennai and Bengaluru from their hometowns.

Travellers embarking on long-distance journeys are encouraged to book their tickets in advance via the website (www.tnstc.in) or through the mobile app to avoid overcrowding.

Sufficient staff have been appointed at all bus stations to monitor the operation of these special buses.

Passengers are urged to take advantage of these services for a smoother travel experience.