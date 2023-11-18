Special Assembly session: AIADMK legislators stage walkout

CHENNAI: The AIADMK MLAs staged a walkout after re-adopting the Bill to rename The TN Fisheries University that was named after former CM J Jayalalithaa in the Special Assembly Session on Saturday.

Debate over Governor 'holding' Bills

The session witnessed heated debate between Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami and DMK ministers S Regupathy and Duraimurugan.

Law Minister Regupathy differed with EPS' statement of Governor 'holding' and not 'dismissing' the Bills. The minister responded saying the Bills weren't held it was sent back.

Responding to EPS' question on why convene a special session when the case against Governor is in SC, minister Duraimurugan said during the hearing the Governor would say the Bills have been returned so the assembly has re-adopted and will forward the Bills to Raj Bhavan today.