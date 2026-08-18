Speaker warns minister Nirmalkumar over MK remarks, directs Opposition to stay calm

CHENNAI: Speaker JCD Prabhakar on Tuesday warned Energy and Law Minister R Nirmalkumar over comments on former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, asking him not to deviate from the topic, even as he ordered DMK members not to create a ruckus in the House.
"I didn't know whose attention you wanted to attract by speaking about matters outside the subject. You should consider the problems created when speaking about other things," Speaker Prabhakar said. The Speaker also instructed DMK members to remain calm in their seats when the Opposition Whip was standing.
During the Special Calling Attention Motion on the killing of three Tamil-origin persons by foresters in Karnataka, minister Nirmalkumar made some allegations against the former Chief Minister and late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi. DMK members opposed them and raised their concerns with the Speaker, creating a din in the House.
Following the incident, the Speaker instructed ministers to stick to the subject while they were replying to the Calling Attention Motion. Referring to the issue, the Speaker said ministers should reply only on the subject taken up for consideration and should not deviate. He also directed the Opposition members not to stand when their party whip was given a chance to speak.