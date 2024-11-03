Speaker urges CM Stalin to save 28 fishermen from Bahrain prisons, grant aid to kin

CHENNAI: Speaker M Appavu on Sunday wrote to Chief Minister MK Stalin, seeking financial relief for the families of the 28 fishermen languishing in Bahrain prisons.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, the Speaker reiterated the urgent need to rescue 28 fishermen, hailing from Idinthakarai of Radhapuram Taluk of Tirunelveli district, languishing in Bahrain prisons. Urging Stalin to impress upon the Union government to save the fishermen, hailing from his constituency Radhapuram, Appavu stressed the urgency of the issue.

"Though the issue was brought to the Centre's notice earlier, nothing tangible had moved ahead till now. So, I urge you to again take it up with the External Affairs Minister and ensure that the fishermen reach home safely at the earliest. The state government may consider giving financial relief to the families of the 28 fishermen as they were not able to raise any finances," the letter read.

The 28 fishermen, who were fishing in the seas near Iran, were arrested by the Bahrain Coast Guard personnel on September 11 and sent to prison.