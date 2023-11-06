Speaker receives MK Centenary ‘Muththamizh Ther’ in Vallioor

MADURAI: The Karunanidhi Centenary ‘Muththamizh Ther,’ which was rolled out by the state government to highlight significant contributions made by the late chief minister M Karunanidhi to Tamil language and Tamil Nadu, reached Vallioor in Tirunelveli district on Sunday.

Assembly Speaker M Appavu welcomed the ‘Muththamizh Ther’ on its arrival near Vallioor new bus stand after garlanding the statue of Karunanidhi installed in the chariot.

Earlier, KR Periyakaruppan, Minister for Cooperation, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, School Education Minister, T Mano Thangaraj, Milk and Dairy Development Minister and N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Minister flagged off the chariot in Kanyakumari on Saturday to propagate the late CM’s legacy among youth.

Designed in the shape of a pen, photos exhibiting Karunanidhi’s multifaceted talents are put up in the chariot, which also showcase an LED wall to feature short film highlighting his achievements.

Schools and other educational institutions could have a look at the chariot, which also had replicas of his ‘Gopalapuram residence’ and a library, in which Karunanidhi spent most of his time reading. Moreover, the chariot also have statues of Karunanidhi in sitting posture and the one of Anjugam Ammal, his mother. It also host facilities to take selfies.

To learn about scholarly articles penned by Karunanidhi, QR code scanning facility is also available. The chariot is expected to reach Chennai on December 4 after going around 30 districts.