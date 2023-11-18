Speaker M Appavu opens the floor with an insightful Thirukkural couplet

CHENNAI: Thirukkural is the ready reckoner for the Dravidian leaders of Tamil Nadu whenever they attempt to convey a message. Be it a good or bad or happy or sad occasion, Thirukkural is the go-to book of the Dravidian leaders of all hues, and sometimes even other parties, when they try to drive home a point.

Saturday's special session of the State Assembly was witness to yet another deft use of Thirukkural by a political wizard.

Speaker M Appavu chose an apt couplet from Thirukkural to set the tone for the session convened to show the place of the Governor on the Constitutional powers.

The couplet chosen by Appavu was about overcoming a series of obstacles and securing victory to overcome pain.

The Speaker's choice of couplet did not go unnoticed as a few MLAs, understandably, comprehended the meaning and purpose of the couplet and sported a broad grin in the back benches in the House.

Needless to say, the enthusiasm of the Speaker at times did not fail to invoke critique from the Opposition ranks when the Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami said that the Speaker was replying for all queries instead of the ministers.

An unfazed Speaker Appavu retorted saying that he had allowed the discussion using his authority under the TNLA rules and he has the power under rule 286 of the House.