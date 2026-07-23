Speaker JCD Prabhakar sees echoes of MGR era as he praises Vijay’s Jana Nayagan after FDFS

“There were many attempts to prevent Ulagam Sutrum Valiban from being released. Watching its first-day-first-show remains one of the happiest moments of my life. Today, I experienced that same joy once again,” he said.

Describing Jana Nayagan as a film with universal appeal, the Speaker said, “It is a movie that Indians, Tamils and cinema lovers across the world should watch and marvel at.”

The film’s opening day witnessed packed theatres and celebratory scenes across Tamil Nadu, with supporters turning the release into a public spectacle.

Fans who watched the film with the Speaker hailed the release as a memorable cinematic event, with celebrations continuing outside the theatre long after the first show concluded.