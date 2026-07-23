Speaker JCD Prabhakar sees echoes of MGR era as he praises Vijay’s Jana Nayagan after FDFS

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar on Thursday (July 23) hailed Jana Nayagan, starring Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, as a film that Indians, Tamils and cinema lovers across the world should watch and admire, after watching its first-day-first-show with fans at Sathyam Cinemas here.
The film, Vijay’s latest and final release after assuming office as Chief Minister, opened in theatres across the world on Thursday amid massive celebrations by his supporters and TVK workers. Giant cut-outs, banners and special arrangements greeted audiences at several theatres, while hundreds of fans thronged the Sathyam multiplex in Royapettah from early morning for the 9 am premiere.
Prabhakar joined the audience for the inaugural screening and later addressed reporters outside the theatre, where he likened the excitement surrounding Jana Nayagan to the release of MG Ramachandran’s iconic Ulagam Sutrum Valiban.
“There were many attempts to prevent Ulagam Sutrum Valiban from being released. Watching its first-day-first-show remains one of the happiest moments of my life. Today, I experienced that same joy once again,” he said.
Describing Jana Nayagan as a film with universal appeal, the Speaker said, “It is a movie that Indians, Tamils and cinema lovers across the world should watch and marvel at.”
The film’s opening day witnessed packed theatres and celebratory scenes across Tamil Nadu, with supporters turning the release into a public spectacle.
Fans who watched the film with the Speaker hailed the release as a memorable cinematic event, with celebrations continuing outside the theatre long after the first show concluded.