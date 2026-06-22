Speaker hails CM Vijay's administrative abilities

As the House assembled for the day's proceedings, the Speaker made a suo motu statement conveying his wishes to the Chief Minister and highlighting his contributions to public life.

Prabhakar said Vijay had entered politics after achieving considerable success in the film industry and had chosen to dedicate himself to public service.

"He left behind a successful career in the cinema industry to serve the people. In public life, he has been facing several challenges and criticism, but with patience, tolerance and determination, he has continued to move forward, " the Speaker said.