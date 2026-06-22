Speaker hails CM Vijay's administrative abilities

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar on Monday hailed Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's leadership and administrative capabilities while extending birthday greetings to him in the Assembly.
As the House assembled for the day's proceedings, the Speaker made a suo motu statement conveying his wishes to the Chief Minister and highlighting his contributions to public life.
Prabhakar said Vijay had entered politics after achieving considerable success in the film industry and had chosen to dedicate himself to public service.
"He left behind a successful career in the cinema industry to serve the people. In public life, he has been facing several challenges and criticism, but with patience, tolerance and determination, he has continued to move forward, " the Speaker said.
Praising the Chief Minister's style of governance, Prabhakar said the administration under Vijay was focused on transparency and public welfare.
"He is leading the government with a commitment to clean and efficient administration. I wish him many more achievements in the years to come, " the Speaker remarked.
The Speaker also lauded Vijay's grasp of governance and his familiarity with the functioning of various government departments.
"The Chief Minister has a clear understanding of the needs of the people and possesses detailed knowledge of government departments. His administrative capabilities are remarkable, and he takes decisions only after extensive consultations and discussions, " Prabhakar said.
Members of the treasury benches welcomed the Speaker's remarks by thumping their desks.
The Chief Minister acknowledged the greetings and thanked the Speaker and members of the House for their wishes on the occasion of his birthday.
The Assembly proceedings then moved on to the scheduled business of the day.