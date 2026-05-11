Speaker election to trigger fresh furore; DMK might field Sakkarapani

According to party sources, seven-time MLA from Oddanchatram, R Sakkarapani, is likely to be nominated by the DMK for the Speaker's election scheduled on May 12.

The party is expected to file nomination papers on Monday, when the first session of the 17th Tamil Nadu Assembly commences with the oath-taking ceremony of newly elected MLAs.

Senior DMK leaders believe that the Speaker election could become the first major political test for the newly formed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government headed by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.