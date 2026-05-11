Speaker election to trigger fresh furore; DMK might field Sakkarapani

CHENNAI: Even before the newly elected Assembly settles into its first session, the election for the Speaker's post is set to trigger another round of political turbulence in Tamil Nadu, with the Opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is planning to field its own candidate against the ruling dispensation.
According to party sources, seven-time MLA from Oddanchatram, R Sakkarapani, is likely to be nominated by the DMK for the Speaker's election scheduled on May 12.
The party is expected to file nomination papers on Monday, when the first session of the 17th Tamil Nadu Assembly commences with the oath-taking ceremony of newly elected MLAs.
Senior DMK leaders believe that the Speaker election could become the first major political test for the newly formed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government headed by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.
The move is also seen as an attempt by the DMK to assess the internal dynamics within the AIADMK and the stability of the ruling arrangement.
The present Assembly arithmetic has created an unusual political situation in the State. The DMK has 59 MLAs in the House, while the AIADMK has secured 47 seats.
However, the principal Opposition party is itself facing internal divisions after the election results.
Political sources indicate that nearly 35 AIADMK legislators are reportedly not fully aligned with party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.
The developments have fuelled speculation that a section of AIADMK MLAs could either abstain during the Speaker election or indirectly support the ruling side.
So far, Palaniswami has not officially announced the AIADMK's stand regarding the Speaker election. His alliance partners BJP, PMK and AMMK are also yet to make their positions clear.
The uncertainty has intensified political discussions over possible realignments inside the Assembly.
Sources said the DMK's decision to field Sakkarapani was based on his seniority and legislative experience. Having represented the Oddanchatram constituency seven times, he is considered one of the experienced faces in the party's legislative wing.
Meanwhile, the ruling TVK government is dependent on outside support from several parties that were earlier part of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), including CPI, CPM and VCK. These parties are expected to vote in favour of the candidate backed by the government.