Speaker Appavu inaugurates Tamirabharani Combined Drinking Water project in Tirunelveli

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker M Appavu inaugurated the pipeline laying works of the Tamirabharani Combined Drinking Water project in Valliyur on Sunday and said that it would benefit 831 villages under six panchayat unions of Tirunelveli district, namely Balayankottai, Cheranmahadevi, Kalakkadu, Nanguneri, Valliyur, and Radhapuram.

He announced that the estimated cost of the project is Rs 605 crore and that it would be completed within 15 months, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

The drinking water pipeline project on the Tirunelveli-Kanniyakumari four-lane road extends across a distance of 32 km from Ervadi to Levingipuram.

Speaking at the launch, Speaker Appavu said that M K Stalin has been instrumental in implementing various projects to benefit the common people since taking charge as the Chief Minister.

"The Tamirabharani Combined Drinking Water project will directly benefit 96 thousand houses in 831 villages belonging to 6 Panchayat unions in Tirunelveli district. There were minor problems in the installation of pipes and sumps which were later resolved by the authorities. Steps are being taken to complete the project quickly and make it operational in 15 months. Accordingly, 55 litres of water per person will be provided daily," Appavu announced.

He added that although many people think that the project comes under the central government's Jal Jeevan scheme, it was the CM Stalin who allocated funds for this combined drinking water project.

The Assembly Speaker also laid the foundation stones for the construction of an additional building for a library at a cost of Rs 22 lakh in Valliyur and an art gallery being constructed for Rs 7 lakh, in Ward 6 of Valliyur municipality.