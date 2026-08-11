Sparks fly in TN Assembly over alliance shifts

Initiating a discussion, Panneerselvam (who had joined the DMK before the Assembly polls) alleged that the TVK government had failed to honour its key electoral promises, particularly the enhanced monthly financial grant for women and the distribution of six free LPG cylinders annually.

"The public voted for a change, but they have been left greatly disappointed. These poll manifesto promises ought to have been announced as flagship schemes, but the government has failed to do so," Panneerselvam, formerly AIADMK leader, remarked, asserting that public sentiment had turned against the administration.

Refuting the charges, Leader of the House K A Sengottaiyan reminded that the government had a five-year mandate to fulfil its commitments.

The debate quickly turned personal as members traded barbs over changing political allegiances.