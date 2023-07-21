Spa run by Vijay Makkal Iyakkam functionary sans licence shut

TIRUCHY: As a part of ongoing raids of the spas functioning in Tiruchy City, the police on Thursday sealed a spa that was functioning without license and arrested two women working there and registered a case against the owner who is also a functionary of Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam.

After the Anti-Vice Squad Sub inspector Rama (53) was arrested for receiving bribes from a spa owner, the City Commissioner of Police M Sathyapriya ordered for an elaborate raid.

On Thursday, the team conducted a raid in Karumandapam and the police team found that a spa was functioning without license. Subsequently, the team rescued two women and sent them to the government home.

The team also arrested the spa manager Lakshmi Devi from Karnataka. She confessed that the spa was owned by Senthil from Vayalur. Further investigation revealed that Senthil is the Tiruchy central district incharge of Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam.