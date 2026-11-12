SP Velumani tender case: Centre grants sanction to prosecute two IAS officers

The Union government's orders against the two IAS officers were received on Thursday.



Not impressed with this, Justice N Anand Venkatesh said the case was a classic example of how criminal law works in the country, observing that the wheels of law enforcement move faster against the poor but hardly move against the influential.



The case relates to alleged irregularities in the award of contracts for various works in the Chennai and Coimbatore corporations during the previous AIADMK regime, when Velumani was the municipal administration minister. The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) registered a case alleging irregularities to the tune of Rs 98.25 crore.