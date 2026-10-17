SP Velumani seconds Edappadi K Palaniswami's unity call; wants O Panneerselvam back

The statements came as the AIADMK marked its 55th foundation day amid electoral setbacks and internal challenges. While Palaniswami called for strengthening the organisation and restoring its political standing, Velumani dismissed speculation that he was planning to quit the party, asserting that he owed his political identity to the AIADMK.

“Why should I leave the AIADMK that gave me an identity in politics?” Velumani asked, expressing confidence that Palaniswami would unite the party and restore its former strength.

“Everyone should come together to strengthen the AIADMK. Even OPS should come back. I believe the general secretary will unite everyone and restore the party to its former strength,” he said.