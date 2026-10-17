SP Velumani seconds Edappadi K Palaniswami's unity call; wants O Panneerselvam back

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday called on party cadres to unite and overcome political challenges through democratic means, while senior leader and former minister SP Velumani, in his first public statement on the issue, urged Palaniswami to bring estranged leaders, including O Panneerselvam (OPS), back into the party fold.
The statements came as the AIADMK marked its 55th foundation day amid electoral setbacks and internal challenges. While Palaniswami called for strengthening the organisation and restoring its political standing, Velumani dismissed speculation that he was planning to quit the party, asserting that he owed his political identity to the AIADMK.
“Why should I leave the AIADMK that gave me an identity in politics?” Velumani asked, expressing confidence that Palaniswami would unite the party and restore its former strength.
“Everyone should come together to strengthen the AIADMK. Even OPS should come back. I believe the general secretary will unite everyone and restore the party to its former strength,” he said.
Stressing the need to strengthen the party at the grassroots level, Velumani referred to the AIADMK’s defeat in the recent Dharapuram by-election. He said the party had secured over 80,000 votes in the previous election but had suffered a setback this time. He called for providing opportunities to cadres who had worked for the party’s growth in the local body polls.
Describing the AIADMK as a major political movement that had been in power for 31 years, Velumani expressed confidence that it would regain power in keeping with the vision of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. He also made it clear that he had no ambition to become the party’s general secretary and that Palaniswami would continue to hold the post.
In his foundation day message, Palaniswami paid tribute to former Chief Ministers MG Ramachandran (MGR) and Jayalalithaa, crediting their leadership with building the AIADMK into a major political force in Tamil Nadu.
He said the party had expanded its support base through welfare schemes for the poor, women, students, and other sections of society, as well as initiatives in education, healthcare, and social welfare. Acknowledging electoral setbacks and internal challenges, he urged cadres to draw inspiration from the two leaders, strengthen the organisation, and work to restore the party’s political standing.
Palaniswami also criticised the ruling TVK government, alleging failures in governance, law and order, and tackling drug abuse and crimes against women and children. He accused the government of neglecting ordinary people's livelihood concerns and called for a change in governance.
Separately, speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, Palaniswami accused the government of mishandling the release of water from the Mettur dam, alleging that it had resulted in crop losses and drinking water shortages.
He said the release was carried out despite warnings from experts and farmers and that the stipulated 45-day period had ended. With samba cultivation requiring water until January, he claimed that several farmers had abandoned cultivation because of inadequate water availability.
Palaniswami said the Mettur dam's water level stood at 57 feet on Friday and that people in around 20 districts depended on the Cauvery for drinking water. He blamed the government for the alleged crop losses and water shortage and urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to secure Tamil Nadu's due share of Cauvery water from Karnataka through the Cauvery Water Management Authority.
He also flagged rising prices of essential commodities, claiming that rice cost more than Rs 100 and sugar prices had increased by Rs 25 per kg. He alleged that grocery prices had risen by at least 40% and accused the government of failing to take steps to control inflation.