SP Velumani fires fresh salvo, seeks Sasikala and TTV Dinakaran reinduction

He also said that he and his supporters would not accept the organisational posts recently announced by general secretary Palaniswami.

The differences between Palaniswami and senior leaders, including Velumani and CVe Shanmugam, refuses to die, with the fresh episode adding to it. Even as the rebel leaders, who later reconciled with EPS, were accomodated but without offering them their district secretary posts.

Although both camps later projected unity and indicated that efforts were underway to resolve the differences, the Velumani camp continued to insist on convening a general council meeting to review the party's electoral defeat and restore the earlier organisational structure. However, the party leadership did not accept these demands, as they were seen as a direct challenge to the EPS leadership.