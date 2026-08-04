SP Velumani fires fresh salvo, seeks Sasikala and TTV Dinakaran reinduction

CHENNAI:Disgruntled AIADMK leader SP Velumani on Monday on the one hand obliged party's indirect diktat by attending Dheeran Chinnamalai memorial event in Odanilai near Arachalur in Erode district, as per the invite issued by party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, even as he took a new gambit urging the reinduction of former interim general secretary VK Sasikala and AMMK general secretary TTV Dinakaran.
Speaking to reporters in Palani on Monday in a different event, Velumani made it clear that the differences remain unresolved. He reiterated that Sasikala and Dinakaran should be readmitted to the AIADMK and said his faction would not accept the new organisational posts announced by the party leadership.
Velumani also maintained that the party would function effectively only if the earlier organisational structure, including the district secretary posts, was restored.
His remarks have once again brought the AIADMK's internal differences into focus ahead of the Assembly Budget Session, which is scheduled to commence on August 5.
On Dheeran Chinnamalai Memorial Day, Palaniswami announced that Velumani would participate in the commemorative event in Erode while Thangamani would attend the programme in Salem. Their participation was viewed as a sign that tensions within the party were easing. But Velumani has made it clear that the issue is not over, also with his show of strength arriving in a big cavalcade of cars at the Dheeran Chinnamalai memorial.
He also said that he and his supporters would not accept the organisational posts recently announced by general secretary Palaniswami.
The differences between Palaniswami and senior leaders, including Velumani and CVe Shanmugam, refuses to die, with the fresh episode adding to it. Even as the rebel leaders, who later reconciled with EPS, were accomodated but without offering them their district secretary posts.
Although both camps later projected unity and indicated that efforts were underway to resolve the differences, the Velumani camp continued to insist on convening a general council meeting to review the party's electoral defeat and restore the earlier organisational structure. However, the party leadership did not accept these demands, as they were seen as a direct challenge to the EPS leadership.