SP inspects Mettur as Minister Anand hints at release

During Zero Hour in the Assembly on Tuesday, DMK MLA Govi Chezhiaan asked the government when the Mettur dam would be opened for irrigation in the Delta region. "The farmers are expecting the government to announce the opening date of the Mettur," he said.

Following him, AIADMK floor leader Edappadi K Palaniswami also asked about the opening date of the Mettur dam.

Salem district Superintendent of Police Kuthala Lingam conducted a surprise inspection at the Mettur Dam on Monday.