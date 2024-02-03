SP held for assaulting woman cop

COIMBATORE: A Superintendent of Police from Karnataka has been arrested in Erode for assaulting a woman cop.

Police said M Arun Rangarajan, 38, Superintendent of Police (Internal Security Division in Karnataka) was in an affair with Sujatha, wife of Kandappa Hambili, also a cop from Karnataka.

In her complaint, Sujatha, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) claimed that the SP married her at a local temple in Karnataka two years ago, even as her divorce case with her husband Kandappa is pending in court.

Based on her complaint, the police arrested Arun Rangarajan on Wednesday. He was then let out on bail.