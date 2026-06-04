Southwest monsoon enters Tamil Nadu; Chennai to reel under 38°C on June 5

The department has predicted light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph at a few places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal until June 8.

Heavy to very heavy rain has been forecast at isolated places over Kanniyakumari, the Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts. Heavy rain warnings have also been issued for Theni, Dindigul, Tiruppur, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Sivaganga, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Salem, Tiruvannamalai, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Villuppuram, Vellore, Ranipet, Erode, the ghat areas of Tenkasi and Tirunelveli, besides Puducherry and Karaikal.