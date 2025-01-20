Southern TN to witness light rain for the next two days: Weather department

CHENNAI: Many parts of the state witnessed a sudden downpour due to the change in wind flow pattern and system prevailing over the sea. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) predicted light to moderate rain over south Tamil Nadu for the next two to three days.

However, the rainfall activity is likely to reduce, and dry weather will prevail across the state.

As the northeast monsoon has been vigorous over Tamil Nadu, rainfall occurred at many places in the state. Several coastal districts saw intense spells in the last few days and recorded excess rainfall.

The rainfall activity is likely to continue over isolated places in south Tamil Nadu under the influence of the cyclonic circulation that lies over the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Sri Lanka at 5.8 km above mean sea level.

"The northeast monsoon in Tamil Nadu is expected to end this week, and rainfall activity will be reduced from January 22 (Wednesday), and dry weather is likely to prevail across the state. Additionally, there will be a slight drop in the maximum and minimum temperature in Tamil Nadu, especially in coastal and adjoining interior districts, in the coming days," said a senior official at RMC.

As far as Chennai and suburbs are concerned, some areas might experience light rainfall for the next 24 hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 29 degree Celsius - 30 degree Celsius and 22 degree Celsius - 23 degree Celsius at the Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam weather stations, respectively, for the next two days.

As per extended range predictions by dynamical models, above-normal rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu till January 23. From Jan 24 to 30, the coastal and interior districts are likely to record normal to slightly above-normal rainfall.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea for the next two days. As squally weather with wind speeds reaching 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over the south Tamil Nadu coast, the Gulf of Mannar, and the adjoining Gulf of Mannar.