Southern States DsGP meet debates cooperation for law enforcement

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday called for effective coordination among southern states in all fields of law enforcement and called for collective steps to combat illicit liquor, drugs, banned tobacco, cybercrime, inter-state gangs, and misinformation.

Inaugurating the one-day coordination conference for the heads of police (DsGP) of southern states, in which a range of issues concerning law enforcement was discussed, Stalin urged the top cops to foster stronger collaboration and ensure information sharing to tackle various challenges including extremism, terrorism, and internal security, and ensure the safety of the people.

The conference, hosted by Tamil Nadu, saw participation from the states of Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, the Union Territories of Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep, as well as central agencies including CBI, DRI, NCB and NIA.

Seeking the cooperation of states to curb narcotic offences, CM Stalin said Tamil Nadu has successfully eradicated the cultivation of ganja and is a pioneer in conducting financial investigations against narcotic offenders. "We have adopted a two-pronged strategy: First, along with arresting the culprits, we also resort to confiscating their property, freezing bank accounts, sealing shops, levying fines, and obtaining convictions through strict enforcement. Second, by holding awareness campaigns regarding the ill effects of drugs and the menace of drug sales near educational institutions. Both have yielded remarkable results," Stalin said.

Stating that the assets and resources of narcotic offenders have spread far and wide, stretching to several states, the CM appealed for coordinated efforts to arrest the accused and carry out investigations in other states. "Based on information provided by the Kerala police, the Tamil Nadu police recently successfully apprehended a notorious inter-state ATM burglary gang in Namakkal district," Stalin said to highlight interstate cooperation of law enforcement agencies.

The CM also appealed for an urgent need for strict checks at the State borders to prevent the entry of illicit liquor and the use of the latest technologies like ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) cameras, advanced scanners, etc to detect contraband and vehicles and criminals involved in past criminal activities. "In 2023 alone, the accused in 1,390 cases registered in Tamil Nadu belonged to other states, and many were arrested from outside states, which is alarming," Stalin said.

MENU ON TABLE

~ Inter-state smuggling of illicit liquor, narcotics

~ Drug trade and terror financing

~ Radicalisation and cybercrime

~ Cyber crime and security

~ Left Wing Extremism (LWE) and terrorism

~ Criminal gangs and interstate crimes

~ Illegal transport of weapons, red sanders, and contraband