Southern Rly announces partial cancellation of trains: Check details

CHENNAI: A Southern Railways press release said that as part of ongoing Engineering works, Line Block/signal Block is permitted in Chennai Egmore-Villupuram Section at Villupuram Yard on 8th, 13th, 20th, 22nd, 27th and 29th January 2024.

The following Memu Express train services are partially cancelled on the above mentioned days.

Train No: 06725, Melmaruvathur-Villupuram MEMU Express leaving Melmaruvathur at 11.45 hrs is partially cancelled between Mundiyampakkam and Villupuram.

Train No :06726, Villupuram-Melmaruvathur MEMU Express leaving Villupuram at 13.40 hrs is partially cancelled between Villupuram and Mundiyampakkam.