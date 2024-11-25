Southern Railway withdraws changes made to several express trains; to now run as per normal schedule

CHENNAI: Several diversions, short termination, changes in origination, and rescheduling of express trains announced earlier by Southern Railway stand cancelled. The trains would now run as per normal schedule without any changes.

1 Train no 13352 Alappuzha – Dhanbad Express leaving Alappuzha at 6.00 am, Train no 22648 Kochuveli – Korba Superfast Express leaving Kochuveli at 6.15 am on November 28 will run as per normal schedule. (Earlier notified diversion run via Perambur, Vyasarpadi Jiva, Korukkupet stands cancelled).

2 Train no 06111 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Kollam Express leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central at 11.20 pm on November 26, Train no 20677 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Vijayawada Vande Bharat Express leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central at 5.30 am on November 27 will run as per normal schedule. (Earlier notified diversion via Dr MGR Chennai Central, Chennai Beach, Perambur and Tiruvallur stands cancelled).

3 Train no 22652 Palakkad – Dr MGR Chennai Central Superfast Express leaving Palakkad at 4.10 pm on November 26 will run as per normal schedule. (Earlier notified change in termination at Chennai Beach stands cancelled).

4 Train no 22650 Erode – Dr MGR Chennai Central Yercaud Superfast Express scheduled to leave Erode at 9 pm on November 26 will run as per normal schedule. (Earlier notified termination at Perambur stands cancelled).

5 Train no 12658 KSR Bengaluru – Dr MGR Chennai Central Mail scheduled to leave KSR Bengaluru at 10.40 pm on November 26 will run as per normal schedule (Earlier notified termination at Avadi stands cancelled).

6 Train no 22640 Alappuzha – Dr MGR Chennai Central Express leaving Alappuzha at 3.20 pm on November 26 will run as per normal schedule (Earlier notified termination at Avadi stands cancelled).

7 Train no 06118 Kollam – Dr MGR Chennai Central Express scheduled to leave Kollam at 10.45 am on November 26 will run as per normal schedule.

8 Train no 12007 Dr MGR Chennai Central - Mysuru Shatabdi Express scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 6.00 am, Train no 12675 Dr MGR Chennai Central - Coimbatore Kovai Express scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 6.10 am, and Train no 16057 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Tirupati Sapthagiri Express scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 6.25 am on November 27 will run as per normal schedule, said a Southern Railway statement.