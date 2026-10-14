Southern Railway warns of penalties for loud mobile phone use on trains

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has warned passengers against playing music, watching videos or reels, and playing games on mobile phones at high volume without headphones on trains and at railway stations. Violators may face a fine of Rs 1,000, imprisonment of up to six months, or both, under the amended Railway Act, according to a member of the Southern Railway Users’ Advisory Committee.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the move aims to prevent public nuisance and ensure a comfortable journey for fellow passengers, many of whom have complained about disturbances caused by loud mobile phone usage.
Jafar Ali, a member of the Southern Railway Users’ Advisory Committee, said that some passengers listen to music, watch videos and reels, or play games on their mobile phones without using headphones, disturbing others in railway stations and trains.
Under the revised provisions, passengers who continue to cause disturbances may face a fine of up to Rs 5,000 if they ignore warnings and persist with the nuisance.
An order has reportedly been issued to all railway divisions in this regard. Ticket inspectors and senior commercial officials have been authorised to collect the fines.
Passengers have been advised to use headphones or earphones while listening to music or watching videos on their mobile phones and to keep their voices low while speaking on calls to avoid inconveniencing others.