Southern Railway warns of penalties for loud mobile phone use on trains

Complaints over noise

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the move aims to prevent public nuisance and ensure a comfortable journey for fellow passengers, many of whom have complained about disturbances caused by loud mobile phone usage.

Jafar Ali, a member of the Southern Railway Users’ Advisory Committee, said that some passengers listen to music, watch videos and reels, or play games on their mobile phones without using headphones, disturbing others in railway stations and trains.