Southern Railway underutilised nearly 77% of passenger-amenity funds, finds CAG

Of 365 works for which the CAG could assess timelines, only 148 (41 per cent) were completed within the stipulated time frame, while 217 (59 per cent) were delayed. Twenty-nine of the delayed works had run more than three years beyond their targeted completion dates.

The CAG audit covered non-suburban railway stations across Indian Railways and examined passenger amenities, sanitation, drinking-water quality and the systems used to monitor and maintain them. Southern Railway's sample included 32 stations, of which 21 were in Tamil Nadu.

At MGR Central, which handled 2.81 crore passengers and earned Rs 1,131.49 crore in 2023-24, the audit found deficiencies in drinking-water taps and platform shelters meant for general-class passengers. The station was among the 10 highest-earning stations examined by the CAG that nevertheless had shortfalls in basic essential amenities.