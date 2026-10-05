Southern Railway turns to software simulations to find fix for Adambakkam MRTS platform issue

After the railway safety authorities seeking further clarifications on the earlier proposal, the officials here have worked out a fresh set of platform modifications through software simulations. The new proposal is now awaiting scrutiny by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO).

The gap, caused by a sharp curve in the track, is considered unsafe for passengers boarding and alighting from trains. The issue was flagged during an inspection by the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS) in March, before the 4.5-km Velachery–St Thomas Mount MRTS extension was commissioned on March 14. Since then, trains have continued to pass through Adambakkam without stopping, even as the adjacent Puzhuthivakkam station remains operational.