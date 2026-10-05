Southern Railway turns to software simulations to find fix for Adambakkam MRTS platform issue

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway's efforts to fix the unsafe gap between the train and platform at Adambakkam MRTS station remain caught in a cycle of technical scrutiny.
After the railway safety authorities seeking further clarifications on the earlier proposal, the officials here have worked out a fresh set of platform modifications through software simulations. The new proposal is now awaiting scrutiny by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO).
The gap, caused by a sharp curve in the track, is considered unsafe for passengers boarding and alighting from trains. The issue was flagged during an inspection by the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS) in March, before the 4.5-km Velachery–St Thomas Mount MRTS extension was commissioned on March 14. Since then, trains have continued to pass through Adambakkam without stopping, even as the adjacent Puzhuthivakkam station remains operational.
The Southern Railway Construction department had earlier submitted proposals to the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) to address it. However, the safety authority sought further clarification on the proposed solution, requiring the department to revisit the technical details. The Construction department subsequently held discussions with the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) and PCM on possible ways to rectify the problem.
One of the earlier proposals involved installing steel channels and cement chequered tiles to bridge the gap between the platform and the train. However, the proposal had not progressed to physical work, as the technical aspects are still under examination.
The Railways have now used software simulations to determine what changes can be made to the platform. "Through software simulations, the changes which can be made to the platform have been ascertained. On the advice of CRS, these simulation results have been sent to RDSO for scrutiny and comments," a Railway official told DT Next. The platform will be modified after the RDSO's comments are received.
Meanwhile, the station's closure has left residents of Adambakkam and neighbouring areas without access to the MRTS station built to serve them.