Southern Railway: Train services cut short across Villupuram, Tirupati-Katpadi routes

CHENNAI: Train services across the Villupuram yard and Tirupati-Katpadi section will be affected over the coming weeks as the Southern railway announces cancellations, short-terminations and changes in origin points due to maintenance and engineering works.
In the Villupuram yard, line blocks scheduled on April 18, 22 and 25 will impact MEMU services. On these days, Tirupati-Puducherry MEMU express departing at 4.10 am will be short terminated at Villupuram, while the Tambaram-Villupuram MEMU leaving at 9.40 am will run only up to Mundiyampakkam.
In the return direction, Puducherry-Egmore MEMU scheduled at 3.35 pm will originate from Villupuram instead of Puducherry, while the Villupuram-Beach MEMU departing at 1.30 pm will start from Mundiyampakkam instead of Villupuram. In Tirupati-Katpadi section, maintenance works will be carried out between April 17 and June 5, with blocks on Mondays and Fridays.
On these notified days: April 17, 20, 24 and 27; May 1, 4, 8, 11, 15, 18, 22, 25 and 29; and June 1 and 5, MEMU services between Tirupati and Katpadi will be fully cancelled. Tirupati-Katpadi MEMU departing at 6.40 am and the return service from Katpadi at 7.25 pm will not run.
Express services on the route will also be partially affected on these days. Villupuram-Tirupati express leaving at 5.45 am will not run between Katpadi and Tirupati, while Tirupati-Villupuram express departing at 1.40 pm will be curtailed between Tirupati and Katpadi.