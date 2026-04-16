Southern Railway: Train services cut short across Villupuram, Tirupati-Katpadi routes

In the return direction, Puducherry-Egmore MEMU scheduled at 3.35 pm will originate from Villupuram instead of Puducherry, while the Villupuram-Beach MEMU departing at 1.30 pm will start from Mundiyampakkam instead of Villupuram. In Tirupati-Katpadi section, maintenance works will be carried out between April 17 and June 5, with blocks on Mondays and Fridays.