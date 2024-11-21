Southern Railway to standardise 27 more train pairs with extra coaches by Dec 2024

CHENNAI: As a part of the Union Railway Ministry’s efforts to add 1,000 new General Second class coaches to 370 trains by the end of the month, the Southern Railway (SR) has successfully standardised 24 train pairs in the zone with LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches with four General Second class coaches in each train.

The standardisation in 24 train pairs has augmented the seating capacity by 7,900 passengers, a release issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.

Train 12621/12622 Chennai Central-New Delhi-Chennai Central Express, Train 12685/12686 Chennai Central-Mangaluru-Chennai Express, Train 20601/20602 Chennai Central-Bodinayakkanur-Chennai Express, Train 12693/12694 Tuticorin-Egmore-Tuticorin Express, Train 12665/12666 Kanniyakumari-Howrah-Kanniyakumari Express, Train 16338/16337 Ernakulam-Okha-Ernakulam Express and Train 12617/12618 Ernakulam-Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Mangala Lakshadweep Express were among the trains standardised with four General Second Class coaches.

By end of December, 27 more train pairs would be standardised with the addition of 56 LHB coaches, which would accommodate 5,600 passengers, the railway release added. Across India, around 583 coaches have already been deployed in various trains across the country by the Indian Railways, which plans to introduce 10,000 non-AC coaches over the next two years, boosting the capacity to accommodate over 8 lakh additional passengers.