Southern Railway to run Vande Bharat special trains on Chennai Egmore - Nagercoil route to clear rush

CHENNAI: Vande Bharat weekly special trains would be operated between Chennai Egmore - Nagercoil route, 4 days in a week to clear extra rush of traffic.



Train No. 06067 Chennai Egmore - Nagercoil Vande Bharat Special will leave Chennai Egmore at 05.00 hrs on 11th, 12th, 13th, 14th, 18th, 19th, 20th & 21st July, 2024 (Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday) and reach Nagercoil at 13.50 hrs, the same day (8 Services), a statement issued by Southern Railway said.

Train No. 06068 Nagercoil - Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat Special will leave Nagercoil at 14.20 hrs, on 11th, 12th, 13th, 14th, 18th, 19th, 20th & 21st July, 2024 (Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday) and reach Chennai Egmore at 23.00 hrs, the same day (8 Services).

Commuters can now plan their journeys with ease as advance reservation for the trains comprising eight coaches stands open.

