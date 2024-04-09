Southern Railway to run special trains between Tirunelveli and Chennai Egmore: Check details here

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway will be operating special trains between Tirunelveli and Chennai Egmore to clear the extra rush during summer.

The train number 06070 Tirunelveli Chennai Egmore Special will leave Tirunelveli at 06.45 pm on every Thursday from 11th April, 2024 to 30th May, 2024 and reach Chennai Egmore at 08.30 am on the next day and has 22 stoppages on the route.

In return direction, train number 06069 Chennai Egmore Tirunelveli Special will leave Chennai Egmore at 03 pm on all Fridays starting April 12th, 2024 until 31st May, 2024 and reach Tirunelveli at 07.10 am on the next day.

The advance reservation for the trains are open.

The train will comprise of one AC two tier coach, six AC three tier coaches, nine sleeper class coaches, four general second flass coaches, one second Class coach for differently abled and one luggage cum brake van.