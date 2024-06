Southern Railway to run special trains between Tambaram and Nagercoil on June 14, 16

CHENNAI: Southern Railway (SR) has announced a special Superfast express train between Tambaram and Nagercoil to clear an extra rush of passengers on June 14 and 16.

'Train no 06053' from Tambaram to Nagercoil will leave Tambaram at 22.20 pm on June 14 and June 16, and reach Nagercoil at 11.00 am on the following day. The train will reach Tiruchirapalli at 03.30/03.40 am, Madurai at 05.45/05.50 am, and Tirunelveli at 08.35/08.40 am, said an SR statement.

On the return journey, 'Train no 06054' from Nagercoil to Tambaram will leave Nagercoil at 13.20 pm on June 15 and June 17, and reach Tambaram at 03.00 am on the next day. The train will reach Tirunelveli at 15.00/15.05 pm, Madurai at 17.15/17.20 pm, and Tiruchirapalli at 20.00/20.10 pm, the release added.